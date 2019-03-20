Financial Comparison: SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (SCYT) vs. Access National (ANCX)

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) and Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and Access National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Access National 0 1 3 0 2.75

Access National has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.54%. Given Access National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Access National is more favorable than SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH.

Volatility and Risk

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Access National has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and Access National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Access National $143.74 million 3.46 $35.38 million $1.76 13.41

Access National has higher revenue and earnings than SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH.

Dividends

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Access National pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Access National pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and Access National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Access National 24.62% 8.49% 1.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of Access National shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Access National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Access National beats SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking, financial, and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Warren County, Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit, as well as provides trust services. In addition, the company provides wealth and financial management services that include mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; personal and small business retirement plans; fixed, variable, and indexed annuities; life insurance; trust and estate services; and other plans, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through three full-service bank locations and five ATM locations in Warren County. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

About Access National

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management. It offers checking, savings/money market, sweep, and zero balance accounts; investment management, financial planning, lockbox payment processing, payroll, and retirement account services, as well as certificates of deposit, qualified and employer sponsored retirement plans, and overnight investments; and loan products, including residential mortgage, asset secured, business investment, construction, and lot and land loans. In addition, the company provides lending products, such as accounts receivable lines of credit and collection; growth capital term loans; partner buyout funding; business acquisition, franchise, and equipment financing, as well as debt re-financing; and commercial mortgage and construction, and SBA preferred lender loans. The company operates from 15 banking centers located in Chantilly, Tysons, Reston, Leesburg, Manassas, Arlington, Alexandria, Ashburn, Gainesville, Marshall, Middleburg, Purcellville, Richmond, and Warrenton in Virginia. Access National Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.