Financial Analysis: Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) vs. Labor Smart (LTNC)

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) and Labor Smart (OTCMKTS:LTNC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and Labor Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidrick & Struggles International 6.70% 19.93% 8.18% Labor Smart N/A N/A N/A

92.3% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Heidrick & Struggles International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Labor Smart does not pay a dividend. Heidrick & Struggles International pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Heidrick & Struggles International and Labor Smart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidrick & Struggles International 0 2 1 0 2.33 Labor Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.28%. Given Heidrick & Struggles International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heidrick & Struggles International is more favorable than Labor Smart.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and Labor Smart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidrick & Struggles International $735.66 million 1.04 $49.29 million $2.52 16.04 Labor Smart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heidrick & Struggles International has higher revenue and earnings than Labor Smart.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats Labor Smart on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives. Its leadership consulting services and culture shaping services include leadership assessment; leadership, team, and board development; succession planning; talent strategy; people performance; inter-team collaboration; and organizational transformation. The company serves Fortune 1000 companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Labor Smart

Labor Smart, Inc. provides temporary blue-collar staffing services primarily in the United States. The company supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing; and skilled trades' people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. It serves customers primarily engaged in construction, freight handling, landscaping, warehousing, janitorial, disaster response, light manufacturing, retail, or wholesale operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Powder Springs, Georgia.

