Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 760 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 11,155.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,310,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,271,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 50.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,738,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,482,000 after buying an additional 1,595,818 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1,023.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,429,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,826,000 after buying an additional 1,301,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $136,368,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,634,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,813,000 after buying an additional 800,098 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $119.94 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.08). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 760 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/financial-advocates-investment-management-sells-760-shares-of-kimberly-clark-corp-kmb.html.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.