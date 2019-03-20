Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 442.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 377,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $305.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Drexel Hamilton set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.39.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 2,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 86,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $24,849,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,473,101.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,289 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,861. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $271.01 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $360.88. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Northrop Grumman declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

