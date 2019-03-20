FedEx (FDX) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Raymond James

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $288.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (down from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.
NYSE FDX opened at $181.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx has a 1 year low of $150.94 and a 1 year high of $266.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.
In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in FedEx by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,402 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
