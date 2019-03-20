FedEx (FDX) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Raymond James

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $288.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (down from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $181.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx has a 1 year low of $150.94 and a 1 year high of $266.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in FedEx by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,402 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.