FedEx Co. (FDX) Stake Decreased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 842.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,942.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $181.41 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.94 and a fifty-two week high of $266.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FedEx Co. (FDX) Stake Decreased by Brown Advisory Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/fedex-co-fdx-stake-decreased-by-brown-advisory-inc.html.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.