FedEx Co. (FDX) Position Cut by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 108.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,964 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.5% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 86,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 38,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $181.41 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $150.94 and a 52-week high of $266.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (down previously from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $234.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FedEx Co. (FDX) Position Cut by Achmea Investment Management B.V.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/fedex-co-fdx-position-cut-by-achmea-investment-management-b-v.html.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.