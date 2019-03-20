Feathercoin (FTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.68 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Bittylicious, Upbit and Cryptopia. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $6,695.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000315 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00001605 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 231,149,240 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.