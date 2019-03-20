Fantom Market Capitalization Achieves $12.70 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $12.70 million and $4.38 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Bgogo and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00374889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.01637566 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00228934 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004797 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,270,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, DDEX, Bgogo, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

