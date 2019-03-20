Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLMN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $461.39 million, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 38.60 and a quick ratio of 38.60.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll acquired 59,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $489,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,132,870 shares of company stock worth $8,335,408. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

