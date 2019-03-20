F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 15.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 29.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,642 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 132.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 68.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.82. 2,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,989. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.67 and a 12 month high of $199.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. F5 Networks had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $543.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.05.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 545 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.60, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,799 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $450,079.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,469 shares of company stock worth $2,339,402. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

