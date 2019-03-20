Express (EXPR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Express (NYSE: EXPR) recently:

3/18/2019 – Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2019 – Express was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2019 – Express was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

3/14/2019 – Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Express was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/6/2019 – Express was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

3/3/2019 – Express was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2019 – Express was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

2/25/2019 – Express was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/19/2019 – Express was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

2/13/2019 – Express was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

2/6/2019 – Express was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

1/31/2019 – Express was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

1/23/2019 – Express was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

EXPR stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.12. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Get Express Inc alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Express had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $628.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Express news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $1,288,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,648,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 98,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 98,995 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Express by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,111,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 152,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Express by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 403,825 shares during the last quarter.

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Express Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.