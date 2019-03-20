Exelixis (EXEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.31

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 202036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley raised Exelixis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 80.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $886,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 859,872 shares of company stock worth $19,069,347. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

