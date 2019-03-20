Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $26.57. Approximately 3,212,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 1,291,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.
The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09.
EOLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Evolus in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Evolus from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.
The company has a market cap of $677.24 million and a PE ratio of -98.41.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/evolus-eols-stock-price-up-11-4-following-strong-earnings.html.
Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)
Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.
Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.