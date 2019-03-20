Evolus (EOLS) Stock Price Up 11.4% Following Strong Earnings

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $26.57. Approximately 3,212,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 1,291,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09.

EOLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Evolus in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Evolus from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 104.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 315,210 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Evolus by 32.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $677.24 million and a PE ratio of -98.41.

Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

