Evolus (EOLS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $25.11. 1,333,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,292,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

The company has a market cap of $650.51 million and a PE ratio of -15.99.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolus Inc will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evolus by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 317,882 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth $14,113,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth $12,289,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Evolus by 87.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 189,277 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evolus by 87.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 189,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

