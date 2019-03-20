Everi (EVRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.87

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 65161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Everi in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Everi in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $6.52 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $657.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth $1,534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 33.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,047,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,286,000 after acquiring an additional 116,467 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

