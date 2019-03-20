Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.76.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $163.42 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $186.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,109,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 138.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,634,000 after buying an additional 309,406 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,610.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 67,231 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.