Kroger (KR) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $32.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Kroger from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. 37,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,759,052. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Kroger has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 18,564 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $524,433.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,037.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 50,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,475.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,642 shares of company stock worth $2,610,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

