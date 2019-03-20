EthBet (EBET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00

EthBet (CURRENCY:EBET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One EthBet token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EthBet has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. EthBet has a market capitalization of $21,628.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EthBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00374425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.01646523 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00230935 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004749 BTC.

EthBet was first traded on August 29th, 2017. EthBet’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,504,800 tokens. The Reddit community for EthBet is /r/ethbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EthBet’s official Twitter account is @EthbetProject . The official website for EthBet is ethbet.io

EthBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EthBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

