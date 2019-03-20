Essex Property Trust (ESS) PT Raised to $301.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $268.00 to $301.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2019 earnings at $13.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.80.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $285.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $226.22 and a one year high of $291.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19. The firm had revenue of $353.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.76 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.19%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider Michael J. Schall sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.10, for a total transaction of $778,048.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,628,923.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Angela L. Kleiman sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $341,000.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,314,973 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $142,785,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,882,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,670,000 after buying an additional 178,866 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

