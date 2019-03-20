Espers Trading Down 41.2% This Week (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Espers has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $496.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last week, Espers has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.62 or 0.02306208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00472769 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021146 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00023283 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020798 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010719 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

