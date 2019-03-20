Ero Copper Corp (ERO) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.63. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$7.23 and a 1 year high of C$17.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.75.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

