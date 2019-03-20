Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ulta Beauty Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ulta Beauty to $265.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Nomura set a $305.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $335.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.05.

ULTA opened at $334.45 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $199.15 and a one year high of $345.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,228,000 after purchasing an additional 675,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,993,000 after purchasing an additional 62,309 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 784,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after purchasing an additional 513,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,092,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

