Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 14.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $106.18 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $108.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $105,674,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 508.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 68,201 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 42,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 338 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $36,179.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,796,704.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 262 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $25,634.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,347 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,942 shares of company stock worth $404,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

