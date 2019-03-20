Enterprise GP (EPE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Enterprise GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Shares of EPE stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. Enterprise GP has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $114.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.05.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The energy producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Enterprise GP had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise GP will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,447 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,379,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 754,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise GP

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

