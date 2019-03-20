Enghouse Systems (ENGH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.40

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$31.40 and last traded at C$31.43, with a volume of 32925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENGH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

In other news, Director Stephen Sadler sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.01, for a total transaction of C$362,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,867,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$274,616,973. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,866.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

