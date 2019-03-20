Enerplus (ERF) Trading Up 5.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 839,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 654,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. SunTrust Banks set a $15.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Enerplus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 32.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Enerplus by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,542,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $179,448,000 after purchasing an additional 868,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,013,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,208,000 after buying an additional 276,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,013,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,208,000 after buying an additional 276,520 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,556,000 after buying an additional 902,108 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,080,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after buying an additional 518,790 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

