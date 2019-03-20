Energy Recovery (ERII) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

NASDAQ ERII opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.41. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $492.40 million, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 4.81.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 million. Research analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, VP Rodney Clemente sold 53,036 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $469,368.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,564 shares in the company, valued at $615,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 139,042 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $1,181,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,726 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at $115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 6,958.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 17,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.