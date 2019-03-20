Encavis AG (CAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Encavis AG (ETR:CAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.52 ($8.74).

CAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €7.20 ($8.37) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Baader Bank set a €7.80 ($9.07) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.70 ($10.12) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of ETR CAP remained flat at $€6.25 ($7.27) during midday trading on Friday. 83,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,837. Encavis has a 52 week low of €4.98 ($5.79) and a 52 week high of €6.80 ($7.91).

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

