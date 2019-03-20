Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 57.99%.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/emerson-electric-co-emr-shares-sold-by-arete-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.