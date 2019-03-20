Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 866,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $51,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after acquiring an additional 128,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 22.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 47.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 620.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $24,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $71.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 27,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $1,631,061.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,478,306 shares in the company, valued at $86,968,741.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $846,372.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,287,473.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,113. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.89.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.05 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

