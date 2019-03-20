Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Emerge Energy Services LP is engaged in owning, operation, acquisition and development of energy service assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two business segments: sand and fuel processing and distribution. Emerge Energy Services LP is based in Southlake, Texas. “

Get Emerge Energy Services alerts:

EMES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Emerge Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of Emerge Energy Services stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Emerge Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $64.87 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 3.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Emerge Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Emerge Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Emerge Energy Services by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerge Energy Services by 122.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerge Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $992,000. 9.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerge Energy Services (EMES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.