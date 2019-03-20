Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Short Interest Down 43.4% in February

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,066,094 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the February 15th total of 3,649,945 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,674,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair cut shares of Ellie Mae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellie Mae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

In other news, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $30,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $576,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $228,455.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,176,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,722,859 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELLI. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Ellie Mae by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ellie Mae by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its position in Ellie Mae by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period.

Shares of ELLI opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. Ellie Mae has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.90.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellie Mae will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/ellie-mae-inc-elli-short-interest-down-43-4-in-february.html.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. It provides Encompass, an enterprise solution that engages in running the business of originating mortgages, including marketing and lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.