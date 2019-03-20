Ellenbecker Investment Group Invests $396,000 in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,905,102,000 after buying an additional 14,528,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,120,000 after buying an additional 2,175,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,326,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,326,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,503 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 478.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,855,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $135.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $532,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

