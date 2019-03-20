EDRCoin Market Capitalization Hits $3.12 Million (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $62,816.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00026241 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,665,541 coins and its circulating supply is 2,928,182 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

