Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $7.53 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 86,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,525,000. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CoreSite Realty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $106,235.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 2,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $270,191.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,525,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.89 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

