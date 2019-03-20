Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $444,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 305.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $79.41 on Wednesday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/edge-capital-group-llc-takes-3-42-million-position-in-vanguard-us-momentum-factor-etf-vfmo.html.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.