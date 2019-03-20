Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $3.42 Million Position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $444,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 305.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $79.41 on Wednesday.
