Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 131,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. CLSA downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

