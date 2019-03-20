Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 166,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,469,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value Index makes up approximately 2.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index during the 4th quarter valued at $4,042,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 8,438.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value Index has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $129.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

