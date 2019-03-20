eBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,270 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $33,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $349,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 17,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $501,771.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,529.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “eBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/ebay-inc-ebay-shares-bought-by-gotham-asset-management-llc.html.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.