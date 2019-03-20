Eastman Chemical (EMN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Eastman Chemical remains focused on cost-cutting and productivity actions, which are expected to contribute to its earnings in 2019. Eastman Chemical also remains committed to reduce debt and boost shareholder returns leveraging strong free cash flows. The company will also gain from synergies of strategic acquisitions and sustained innovation. However, Eastman Chemical faces headwinds from raw material cost inflation. Demand for its specialty products in China also remains weak due to the trade conflict. The company also faces headwind from unfavorable currency swings and higher pension costs. It is also exposed to certain challenges in its fiber business. The company has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

EMN has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Cowen cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eastman Chemical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NYSE:EMN opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $110.17.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,805 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Financial Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 40,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 67,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 19,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

