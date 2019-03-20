Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.62

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.62 and last traded at $109.89, with a volume of 1664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 26.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after purchasing an additional 118,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

