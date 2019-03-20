e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Trading Up 6.8%

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) shares were up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 882,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 643,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $455.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $31,256.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $684,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 495,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 48.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

