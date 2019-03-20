Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Holdings Trimmed by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,584 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 362.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,332,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,616,000 after buying an additional 298,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.25. 35,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,252. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.60%.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $309,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

