DSW (DSW) PT Set at $28.00 by Canaccord Genuity

DSW (NYSE:DSW) received a $28.00 price target from research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DSW. B. Riley reduced their price objective on DSW from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded DSW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DSW in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price objective on DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

Get DSW alerts:

NYSE:DSW opened at $22.09 on Monday. DSW has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). DSW had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DSW will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger Rawlins sold 21,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $649,470.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DSW in the 4th quarter valued at $39,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DSW by 335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 681,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DSW in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of DSW by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,035,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,082,000 after purchasing an additional 504,828 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DSW by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 871,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 474,783 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.