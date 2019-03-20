Dragon Coins (DRG) 1-Day Volume Hits $23,362.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $23,362.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00001725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00375022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.01641322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00230551 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

