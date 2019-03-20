DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Position Lowered by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 603,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Golub Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen cut DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.98%.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

