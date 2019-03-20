Dollar General (DG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Dollar General’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months. This may be due to the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, the company provided soft fiscal 2019 earnings view. This has led to a downward revision in the consensus estimate. Moreover, management’s cautious commentary on margins also raises concern. The company expects gross margin to remain under pressure during the first quarter. Further, higher SG&A costs due to startup expenses and other investments may hurt margins. Deleverage in gross margin and higher SG&A expenses are likely to strain operating margin in the first half of fiscal 2019. Nevertheless, better pricing, private label offering, inventory management, and merchandise and operational initiatives bode well. Further, focus on consumable and non-consumable categories with impressive comps run are noteworthy.”

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.56.

Shares of DG stock opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. Dollar General has a one year low of $86.87 and a one year high of $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total transaction of $3,627,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,060.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

