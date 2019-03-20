Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4334 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

NYSEARCA TECL opened at $136.60 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $173.50.

