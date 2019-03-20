DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (LBJ)

DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES (BMV:LBJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of LBJ opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES has a 52-week low of $417.12 and a 52-week high of $689.28.

